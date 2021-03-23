Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, who was recently bestowed with the prestigious National Award, shared his excitement about winning the award for the third time in his film career.

"I am feeling so happy, not only for myself but also for my director Devashish Makhija, who has put all his beliefs and energy into it. I also feel thankful to Sandiip Kapoor, Piiyush Singh and all the producers who have put in their energy and support in making this film. Also to each and everyone in the jury who thought it fit to give me this award," he said.

The 'Aligarh' star added, "I felt many of my deserving films got somewhere left out in the past, but 'Bhonsle' getting it has completely covered or made me forget everything that I did not get in the past. I thank everyone."

"Putting one against the other is not something which is my scene. But it has happened in the past when my film 'Pinjar' did not get any mention in any of the mainstream awards. Getting the National Award makes you forget everything wrong that has happened in the past. But why think about it? You think about this, celebrate, be thankful to Almighty, to all the people who have shown so much belief," Bajpayee spoke on films like 'Bhonsle' getting sidelined at other film awards.

Manoj further said, "'Bhonsle' is a mission that has come full circle and completed its journey. It took us four years to arrange the finance. There was no taker or support we got in this industry, we have done it all alone, with the help of few people. I think this award is not only for me but all these guys."