'Bhediya' trailer - Varun Dhawan transforms into 'icchhadhaari bhediya'

The trailer of the upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhediya', starring actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, was released recently. In the nearly three-minute-long clip, Varun's journey is shown, as he is seen transforming into a werewolf after being bitten by a mythical wolf. The trailer is also dotted with comic moments as Varun's friends try to understand what he is going through.

The trailer showed a sneak peek of Varun turning into the werewolf and telling Kriti about the changes in his body. His character, Bhaskar, tries to find answers with his friends. In the clip, Varun is also seen getting angry at his friends as his inner werewolf gets the better of him. His friends discuss how Varun is transforming into an 'ichchadhari bhediya (mythical werewolf)'.

In the clip, Varun explains how he turns into a werewolf and isn't aware of the changes every night. He compares his nails with 'Rampuri chaaku (a certain type of knife)' and his teeth with Dracula. He also explained how he gets a tail and the other dogs call him uncle. As the trailer continued, Varun, Kriti Sanon and his friends try to find a cure for him. The video ended with the title song 'Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai' from 'The Jungle Book' playing in the background.

Apart from Varun and Kriti, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, 'Bhediya' is slated to hit the theatres on November 25. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film will be released in cinemas pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D.