Bhavana doesn't get bothered by Ananya's dating rumours

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Bhavana Panday has been in the spotlight ever since season one aired on 'Netflix'. She recently graced the show 'Koffee with Karan' season seven, where she made revelations about her husband, Chunky Panday and daughter, actor Ananya Panday.

Speaking of Ananya's personal life and the link-up rumours, Bhavana said that while she used to be bothered by them in the past, she has since come to terms with them as a result of Ananya's profession. As per the report of a leading daily, Bhavana said, "People will have both positive and negative things to say, but I have become very relaxed and content now. I strongly feel that good outweighs everything else. So overall, I feel much more relaxed and content now."

On 'Koffee with Karan', Bhavana defended Ananya when Karan asked her if Ananya was dating two men at the same time. Karan said, "I think she was oscillating in between." To which Bhavana replied saying, "No, she was thinking of two, so she broke up with one."

Bhavana would be impacted if anything were mentioned about her younger daughter Rysa Panday.