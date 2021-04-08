Bhansali ceases contract with EROS

In 2020, Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production house had moved to the High Court with concerns related to an agreement with 'Eros International Media'.

In May 2020, the High Court had ordered 'Eros International Media' to pay the outstanding bill of Rs 19.39 lakh to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production house within three weeks for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ram Leela'. Later the production house moved to the court again to receive a restraining order against 'Eros' to stop them from exploiting the rights of the 2015 release 'Bajirao Mastani'.

As per reports, an official statement was released by the SLB's production house stating that it terminated the agreements with 'Eros' with regards to 'Ram Leela' and 'Bajirao Mastani'.

"We at 'Bhansali Productions Private Limited' vide our advocates' letter dated April 5, 2021, have terminated agreements with 'Eros International Media Ltd' concerning films 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela - Ram Leela' and 'Bajirao Mastani'," read the statement.

It further mentioned, "Consequently, all the rights granted by us to 'Eros International Media Ltd' stands revoked with effect from April 5, 2021. We hereby call upon all concerned to forthwith, cease from exploiting, dealing with any rights of the above said films in any manner whatsoever, whether directly or indirectly, with immediate effect."

It all started after 'Eros International' had filed intimation with the 'Bombay Stock Exchange' (BSE) that it was going into an all-share merger with its parent company 'Eros International PLC' and Hollywood's 'STX Filmworks'.

Sanjay's company challenged that neither 'Eros International PLC' nor 'STX Filmworks' were party to the co-production agreement between 'Bhansali Production' and 'Eros International', thus cannot exploit the rights.