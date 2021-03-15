Beyonce, Taylor create history

Megan Thee Stallion was the big winner at the 63rd Grammy Awards, winning three trophies in a night when Beyonce broke the record for the most number of Grammy wins. Scoring an individual haul that stands at 28 Grammys, Beyonce surpassed the record previously held by Alisson Krauss.

Taylor Swift also entered the record books. With her Grammy for 'Album of the Year' category for 'Folklore', she became the first singer-songwriter to win the prize three times and overall fourth musician to achieve this feat.

Megan won three Grammys for 'Best New Artist', 'Best Rap Song' and 'Best Rap Performance' at the in-person live/virtual ceremony hosted by Trevor Noah on the night of March 14 that had highlighted an extended in-tribute section honouring those who died in 2020.

Wearing an open jacket and boa, drawing a joke from host Noah about the same, Harry Styles opened the ceremony with his hit, 'Watermelon sugar', which also saw him win the 'Best Pop Solo' performance category this year.

The opening act also included performances by Billie Eilish, joined by her brother and collaborator, Finneas, who performed 'All I Ever Wanted'. Haim performed 'The steps'. They also won the 'Best Song' award for their James Bond theme from the unreleased 'No Time to Die' movie.

Following the first award, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch's performance of their song 'Rockstar', joined by a choir of older white people in what looked like judge's robes, laid the foundation for what was going to be a vocal night for Black musicians.

The strongest voice at this year's Grammy Awards was that of Atlanta-based rapper Lil Baby who once again raised the issue of treatment of the blacks in the US, with a powerful performance of his song, 'The bigger picture,' which was released amid the nationwide 'Black Lives Matter' demonstrations of 2020.

Three awards presented during the telecast went to protest songs. 'Lockdown', released by Anderson .Paak, which was inspired by the 'Black Lives Matter' demonstrations, won for 'Best Melodic Rap Performance'.

'I can't breathe' by H.E.R. won 'Song of the Year'. 'Black parade', Beyonce's release, from her 'Black is King' film, won 'Best R&B Performance' and saw her become the singer with the most number of Grammys.

Beyonce's record-breaking win came after her wins in the 'Best Music Video' category for 'Brown skin girl', which she shared with daughter Blue Ivy and 'Best Rap Performance', which she shared with Megan Thee Stallion for their song 'Savage (remix)'. Apart from sharing the award with Beyonce, Megan also won the inaugural award of the night, 'Best New Artist'.

Ringo Starr announced that Billie Eilish won the 'Record of the Year', making it her second consecutive win in the same category.

Apart from Megan, in the 'Best New Artiste' category, young music sensations like Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat and Kaytranada emerged as the winners.

Popstars Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande won the 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance' for their maiden collaboration 'Rain on Me'.

In the rock genre, Fionna Apple took home the 'Best Rock' Performance trophy for 'Shameika' and 'Best Alternative Music Album' award for 'Fetch the Bolt Cutters'. The section also saw Brittany Howard winning 'Best Rock Song' for 'Stay High' from her 2019 album 'Jaime'.

Actor Tiffany Haddish defeated Patton Oswalt, Jim Gaffigan, Bill Burr and Jerry Seinfeld for 'Best Comedy Album' for 'Black Mitzvah'. Miranda Lambert led the country genre with the best album Grammy for 'Wildcard', while Dua Lipa was honoured with 'Best Pop Vocal Album' for 'Future Nostalgia'.