Best Netflix series to watch now
From incredible Westerns, superhero smashes, crime-thrillers, to some joyous animations, there are all kinds of shows available on Netflix. Knowing which ones to spend time with can be a conundrum, and so, we tried to help you by picking the best from the lot
The Umbrella Academy
Based on the comic book series of the same name the series revolves around a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death and the threat of an impending apocalypse
Created By: Steve Blackman
Cast: Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Mary J. Blige, Cameron Britton, John Magaro, Adam Godley, Colm Feore, Justin H. Min
Number of Seasons: 2
The Legend of Korra
This follow-up series to 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' is set 70 years after the events of 'Avatar' and follows Korra, the next Avatar after Aang, who is from the Southern Water Tribe
Created By: Michael Dante DiMartino, Bryan Konietzko
Cast: Janet Varney, David Faustino, P. J. Byrne
Number of Seasons: 4
High Score
'High Score' is a documentary series that looks back at the early years of the video game industry.
Created by: France Costrel
Cast: Charles Martinet
Number of seasons: 1
Rectify
'Rectify' is an American television drama series exploring the life of a man after he is released from prison after nearly 20 years on death row following a wrongful conviction.
Created By: Ray McKinnon
Cast: Aden Young, Abigail Spencer, J. Smith-Cameron
Number of Seasons: 4
Queer Eye
More than a decade after the original series went off the air, Netflix reboots the 'Queer Eye' franchise with a new Fab Five and a new setting, trading in the concrete jungle of New York City for communities in and around Atlanta.
Created By: David Collins
Cast: Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown
Number of Seasons: 5