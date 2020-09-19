Best Netflix series to watch now

The Umbrella Academy

Based on the comic book series of the same name the series revolves around a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death and the threat of an impending apocalypse

Created By: Steve Blackman

Cast: Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Mary J. Blige, Cameron Britton, John Magaro, Adam Godley, Colm Feore, Justin H. Min

Number of Seasons: 2

The Legend of Korra

This follow-up series to 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' is set 70 years after the events of 'Avatar' and follows Korra, the next Avatar after Aang, who is from the Southern Water Tribe

Created By: Michael Dante DiMartino, Bryan Konietzko

Cast: Janet Varney, David Faustino, P. J. Byrne

Number of Seasons: 4

High Score

'High Score' is a documentary series that looks back at the early years of the video game industry.

Created by: France Costrel

Cast: Charles Martinet

Number of seasons: 1

Rectify

'Rectify' is an American television drama series exploring the life of a man after he is released from prison after nearly 20 years on death row following a wrongful conviction.

Created By: Ray McKinnon

Cast: Aden Young, Abigail Spencer, J. Smith-Cameron

Number of Seasons: 4

Queer Eye

More than a decade after the original series went off the air, Netflix reboots the 'Queer Eye' franchise with a new Fab Five and a new setting, trading in the concrete jungle of New York City for communities in and around Atlanta.

Created By: David Collins

Cast: Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown

Number of Seasons: 5



