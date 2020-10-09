Benedict to play Doctor Strange in 'Spider-Man 3'

Los Angeles: British star Benedict Cumberbatch is set to reprise his role of Marvel's magic-wielding superhero Doctor Strange in the much-anticipated third installment in the 'Spider-Man' franchise, led by actor Tom Holland.

Cumberbatch's casting is the third major crossover between films produced by the 'Marvel Studios' and 'Sony Pictures' Spider-Man movies, after Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark appeared in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017) and Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury featured in the 2019 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' as Peter Parker's mentor.

According to 'The Hollywood Reporter', production on 'Spider-Man 3' is set to begin in November 2020 in Atlanta with director Jon Watts.

The film is being made by 'Marvel Studios' and 'Sony Pictures'.

'Spider-Man 3' is also bringing back Jamie Foxx as Electro. The actor last played the role in 2014's film 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2', which featured Andrew Garfield as the titular hero.