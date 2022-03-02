Benedict receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Benedict Cumberbatch was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 28 and the 'Power of the Dog' star paid homage to his sister Tracy Peacock, who died of cancer last year.

One of the most prominent actors today, Cumberbatch also voiced support for the people of the war-struck Ukraine on the occasion.

His credits range from TV series 'Sherlock', 'Patrick Melrose' and feature films like 'The Imitation Game', '12 Years a Slave' and '1917'. He also stars as the superhero sorcerer Doctor Strange in the 'Marvel Cinematic Universe'.

In his address, the 45-year-old actor said his sister would have loved to be a part of this ceremony.

"I want to mention my sister who we lost last year. She would have loved this. She was unbelievably loyal, supportive and she would have loved the glitz and the oddness and the glamour. She would have just been laughing nonstop all the way through and probably crying," Cumberbatch said, as reported by 'Variety'.

He added, "I hope somewhere up there, where the real stars shine, you are looking down on this moment now. I'm sure you are. We miss you so much. You remain such a good and wonderful person to have had in our lives."

The actor also used the stage to raise awareness about Ukraine.

"I cannot speak today at this amazing moment in my life, on this extraordinary platform, without acknowledging the obvious of what is happening in Ukraine and to show my support for the people of Ukraine, my support for the people of Russia who are opposing the Kleptocracy and the idiocy of their rulers to try and halt the progression of this atrocity," he shared.