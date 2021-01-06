Ben gets criticised for backing out from 'Batman' movie

Ben Affleck, who committed to play the lead in 'The Batman' movie, had ended out dropping out of the multi-million dollar project several years ago. In 2019, the Oscar winner had explained his decision that he tried to direct a version of it and worked with a really good screenwriter, but when it did not turn out as he wanted, he wanted someone else to take a shot at it.

Film critic Scott Mendelson took to 'Twitter' and criticised why Ben did not want to play Batman anymore.

"All this 'DC Films will have multiple continuities' thing is almost entirely because 'Batman versus Superman' messed up so badly that Ben Affleck did not want to be Batman anymore and they had to take a secondary route to make a Batman movie that didn't even end up in the same universe," wrote the film critic.

However Jay Oliva, who was working with Ben on 'The Batman' responded to defend the actor.

"I'm curious where you got this info from Scott? Did Ben tell you this because I was working with him personally just prior to him leaving the project and not once did he seem like he did not want to be Batman? His version of Batman in his solo movie would have made fans proud," said Jay.

He added in response to another artist, "I was the only artist doing boards with Ben on his 'Batman' film. I was showing him scenes

on set while he was shooting JL in London. Other

than Ben himself, I do not

see who Scott could have talked to who would know Ben's reasons for leaving the project."