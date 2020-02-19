Ben Affleck 'regrets' divorcing Jennifer
Los Angeles: Actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck has gotten real about what he really feels about the end of his marriage to Jennifer Garner after a long separation.
Years after their public break-up, the two-time Academy Award winning actor said in an interview that he regretted divorcing Garner, reports aceshowbiz.com.
Speaking to The New York Times, the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice actor called their divorce "the biggest regret of my life."
He elaborated his statement: "Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It's just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing."
Despite his regret, Affleck was determined to focus on the positives.
"It's not particularly healthy for me to obsess over the failures – the relapses – and beat myself up," he said. "I have certainly made mistakes. I have certainly done things that I regret. But you've got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward."
On the causes to his marital issues, the 47-year-old actor owned up to his drinking problems.
"I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems. People with compulsive behavior, and I am one, have this kind of basic discomfort all the time that they're trying to make go away," he explained further.
