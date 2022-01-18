Bella gets candid about her mental health issues

Bella Hadid opened up about her mental health issues. The 25-year-old supermodel spoke to 'WSJ. Magazine' for the publication's 'My Monday Morning' series, where she spoke up about her 'excruciating and debilitating' mental health difficulties.

When questioned by the publication what her morning outfit-putting secret is, Hadid revealed that she has not had a stylist 'in a long time, maybe two years now' and she was in such a weird place mentally that it was complicated for her to get out of the house and put an outfit together, especially with the anxiety of paparazzi being outside. However, after learning to cope with her anxiety and other mental health issues, Hadid claims she has learnt to love her fashion and dress in a way that makes her happy.

Hadid went on to discuss her own mental health, as well as the purpose behind an 'Instagram' post she made in November, in which she posted a series of photographs of herself crying.

"I would have depressive episodes and my mom or my doctor would ask how I was and instead of having to respond in text, I would just send them a photo," she said as per 'PEOPLE'.

She added, "It was the easiest thing for me to do at the time because I was never able to explain how I was feeling."

"I would just be in excruciating and debilitating mental and physical pain and I did not know why. That was over the past three years," she continued.

Hadid was also asked about her present mental health, which she described as 'much better'. She did, however, clarify that she recognises she must cope with her difficulties daily.