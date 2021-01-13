BBC docu-series leaves viewers upset

Reputed news channel BBC recently released a three-part investigative docu-series on the late Bollywood actor Jiah Khan's death. The series was released only in the United Kingdom and feature three episodes, which ends within an hour.

The first episode had dropped on January 11, 2021, followed by the next two episodes over the next two days. The docu-series showcases the 'Ghajini' star's demise case along with the various theories that had cropped up during the course of the investigation.

Jiah had made her debut opposite Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in 'Nishabd' (2007). She was found dead in her residence in Mumbai's Juhu suburb in 2013. While her mother continues to fight, the Mumbai Police and subsequent CBI investigations had ruled it as death by suicide.

The docu-series also sheds light on details of the case, Jiah's mother's strive for justice, unanswered questions and also features the Pancholi family. The series has undoubtedly left many netizens upset as they took to their 'Twitter' accounts to share their thoughts on the same. Sooraj Pancholi, who was first touted to be the prime suspect in the case, also faced flak on the social media platform.

"I am truly shocked that Sooraj Pancholi and Aditya Pancholi agreed to be interviewed for

'Death in Bollywood' because they do not come out of it well," tweeted one user.

Another user drew parallels to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise in 2020 by writing: "I'm watching 'Death in Bollywood. My god! This is so crazy to see how this case is mirroring Sushant's case! I'm so glad this has been aired on British TV! Hopefully, this will make more people realise the evil side of Bollywood!