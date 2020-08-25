Barry gets 'Lifetime Achievement Award'

The 'Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards' (META) and Festival 2020, in a virtual award ceremony, conferred the 'META 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award' to the renowned director, actor, set designer, writer, teacher and founder-director of theatre 'Action Group', Barry John. Barry remains a pioneering figure in the establishment of drama and theatre studies for schools and instrumental in the success of many of famous stage and film personalities. He was also founder-director of the 'NSD's Theatre in Education Company' and responsible for writing the CBSE curriculum for theatre.



Siddhartha Basu, Rajiv Mehrotra, Sukhesh Arora, Vidyun Singh, Sita Raina, Shalini Vatsa, Sanjeev Ahluwalia, Sanjay Sujitabh, Rituraj K Singh, Richa Chadda, Radhika Singh, Puneeta Roy, Mohit Satyanand, Mira Nair, Manoj Bajpayee, Lillette Dubey, Kirti Jain, Adil Hussain, Bharat Babbar and Abha Adams shared heartfelt video messages which were telecast during the award ceremony.

On receiving the award, Barry John said, "I got the shock of my life when I received the news of the award. It has been about 14 years since I last directed a play and I have been, for the last four years, living in semi-retirement in the hills. I would like to thank 'META' for this amazing honour, especially when I see the list of distinguished names that I have now joined. I thank Anand Mahindra for the concern and support that he bestows upon theatre.''