'Bala' to be screened at Indo-German film week

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is extremely happy as his film 'Bala' is a part of the ongoing 'Indo-German Film Week'.

"This is absolutely thrilling to announce that 'Bala' will be showcased at the 'Indo-German Film Week'," he wrote on his 'Instagram Story'.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Bala' also features actors Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The film narrates the plight of a young man who suffers from premature balding. It was released in November 2019.

Yami Gautam also expressed her happiness about the screening of the movie 'Bala' at the film festival.

The 'Indo-German Film Week' began

on September 24, 2020, in Berlin, Germany.