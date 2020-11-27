Bajrang Dal up in arms over cheap OTT content

Bajrang Dal activists are up in arms over the content being shown on the OTT platforms.

The Bajrang Dal, with other Hindu outfits, is planning to launch a campaign against many web series' for encouraging vulgarity and showing an 'incorrect picture of Indian culture globally'.

Scores of activists from International Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal who held placards and banners staged a demonstration in Kanpur on November 26. The activists stated that streaming platforms should not be anti-Indian culture.

Ajay Mishra, city vice-president of Bajrang Dal asked the authorities to respond soon and ban the airing of the web-series as it allegedly maligns the image and reputation of the country.

"The worst affected in the ongoing time of pandemic are school children, who are in possession of android phones for online classes, but during their leisure hours, they easily have access to cheap web series, which are poisoning their young minds," he said.

Mishra further claimed that in the web series, scripts are cheap as actors are indulging in vulgarity and encourage the use of abusive language.

"We have also sent a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard so as to seek his intervention in the matter," he stated.