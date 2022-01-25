'Badhaai Do' presents the idea of lavender marriage

The trailer for Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's quirky comedy 'Badhaai Do' was dropped online on January 25.

'Badhaai Do', a spiritual sequel to the National Award-winning 'Badhaai Ho', explores a marriage of convenience between Rajkummar and Bhumi. Bhumi plays Suman Singh, a 31-year-old physical education teacher, who is interested in women. She marries a cop named Shardul Thakur (Rajkummar)

to escape the pressure of their families.

Suman and Shardul have the arrangement to live like 'roommates' but chaos ensues when her girlfriend (Chum Darang) comes to stay with them. Things get further complicated when their families begin pressuring them to have a baby.

The last scene of the trailer reveals Rajkummar's secret - he, too, is homosexual.

'Badhaai Do' is about the concept of lavender marriage (a marriage between a man and a woman for hiding homosexuality).