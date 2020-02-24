Bachchan sir and I are at loggerheads in Gulabo Sitabo
Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana describes his upcoming Gulabo Sitabo as a sweet, simple film about the banter between a tenant and a landlord.
The film reunites Ayushmann with director Shoojit Sircar, eighth years after their hit, Vicky Donor and also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
"Gulabo Sitabo is about the banter between a landlord and a tenant. I'm the tenant, Bachchan sir is the landlord and we are always at loggerheads. The magic is, sometimes you find simplicity most exciting in life and that's what the film is about," Ayushmann said.
Set in Lucknow, Gulabo Sitabo is billed as a quirky family comedy, penned by Sircar's longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi. They have worked together on Vicky Donor, Piku and his last directorial venture October.
Ayushmann, who teams up with Bachchan for the first time, says working with the 77-year-old actor was a learning experience.
"Bachchan sir is amazing. What I marvel about him is that
he's so well prepared always. He will know your lines also.
It is not easy to act in front of him. You have to be on your toes as a co-actor."
