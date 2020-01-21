Bachchan-Hashmi's 'Chehre' to now release on July 17
Mumbai: The release of "Chehre", featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, has been postponed to July 17, 2020, the makers announced on Tuesday.
"Chehre", a mystery thriller, was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on April 24.
The producers of the film said the release date was changed to accommodate "Gulabo Sitabo", which also stars Bachchan.
Directed by Shoojit Sircar, "Gulabo Sitabo" is slated to be released on April 17. The family comedy-drama also stars Ayushmann Khurrana.
"Anand Pandit's much awaited mystery thriller 'Chehre', starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi to now release on 17th July 2020, upon special request by the makers of 'Gulabo Sitabo'," the makers said in a statement.
"Chehre" is directed by Rummy Jafry, and produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. The film also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle Dsouza, Raghubir Yadav along with Annu Kapoor.
