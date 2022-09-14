'Babylon' trailer - Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie give a taste of 1920s Hollywood

The trailer of the much-awaited film, 'Babylon' starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire and more was recently released and it looks beyond exciting. Robbie and Pitt, who previously explored the 1980s Hollywood scene in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' go further back this time to give viewers a taste of the industry in the 1920s.

'Babylon' captures a time in Hollywood when the silent movie era was about to be replaced by the talkies. Robbie stars as an aspiring actress in the film whereas Brad plays the role of a big movie star from the time. The film captures a vibe in 1920s Los Angeles when Hollywood was all about non-stop partying and living an excess life. Apart from Pitt and Robbie, the film also stars Diego Calva, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde and Samara Weaving.

The official synopsis of the film describes 'Babylon' as: "A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood." The trailer showcased Pitt's character Jack Conrad, speaking about being a Hollywood heartthrob, as he noted, "When I first moved to LA, the signs on all the doors said, 'No actors or dogs allowed. I changed that'."

'Babylon' has been directed by 'La La Land' fame director Damien Chazelle. The film is slated to release on December 25 in the US and will later receive a bigger release on January 6.