Babul, Kaushik test positive for COVID-19

Parliamentarian-singer Babul Supriyo recently quarantined himself in Kolkata after contracting COVID-19 for a second time. The first time he tested positive was in August 2020 when he lost his beloved mother to the pandemic.

The central minister was surprisingly calm about the Coronavirus re-visit.

"Lots of people I know are getting it a second time. There are no exaggerated symptoms and nothing worse than the last time. My wife and I both tested positive. We are locked in the same room in a classic reworking of the 'Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Bandh Ho' song from Raj Kapoor's 'Bobby'. We are both doing okay," he said.

Babul was in West Bengal when the virus got him a second time.

"The first time I got the virus, I was in Delhi then. This time I was in Bengal campaigning for the elections. Sadly, I will not be able to vote," he shared.

National award-winning film director Kaushik Ganguly also tested positive for the virus and went into home isolation. He had recently gone to Bolpur for outdoor shooting for his new project 'Kabaddi Kabaddi' and had returned to Kolkata two days back.

"It caught up with me. Despite taking all precautions while shooting, I have tested positive with mild symptoms," the 'Nagarkirtan' director said.

He added, "I'm requesting those who came in touch with me in the last seven days to get themselves tested. Humanity will win."

The friends and followers of the 52-year-old filmmaker wished him a speedy recovery.