'Babli Bouncer' trailer - Tamannaah transforms into a lady bouncer

A female 'pehelwaan', in a village full of male bodybuilder bouncers, becomes a bouncer herself. Tamannaah Bhatia's latest film 'Babli Bouncer' follows the journey of the titular character as she navigates all the curveballs life throws at her, on her terms.

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, 'Babli Bouncer' is billed as a 'delightful fun family entertainer' which features Tamannaah as a lady bouncer. The film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.

The makers dropped the film's two-minute plus trailer recently, which places Tamannaah's Babli in Fatehpur Beri, which, as Saurabh Shukla's voiceover puts it, is 'village of bouncers.'

Babli defies gender norms - she can't make perfectly round chapatis but lifts the heaviest of weights in the gym with ease - and eventually has her life transformed when she lands a job: that of a lady bouncer in a club.

Produced by 'Star Studios' and 'Junglee Pictures', 'Babli Bouncer' will release on September 23 on 'Disney+ Hotstar' in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film's concept, story and screenplay are credited to Amit Joshi, Aradhana Debnath and Madhur Bhandarkar. The film also marks the return to the direction for Bhandarkar, who last helmed the 2017 drama 'Indu Sarkar', featuring Kirti Kulhari.