'Babli Bouncer' to release on Disney+ Hotstar in September
Mumbai: Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar's upcoming feature "Babli Bouncer", headlined by Tamannaah Bhatia, is set to premiere digitally on Disney+ Hotstar in September 23, makers announced on Wednesday.
The Star Studios and Junglee Pictures' project is billed as a coming-of-age feel-good story with a "slice-of-life comedic tone".
"Set in the real 'bouncer town' of North India Asola Fatepur, the film will see Tamannaah Bhatia in a never seen before avatar, as Babli Bouncer," a note by the makers read.
The official Twitter page of Disney+ Hotstar posted the film's first look along with its release date.
"Here's the first look of #BabliBouncer, starring the phenomenal @tamannaahspeaks Streaming from Sept 23 only on #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex."
"Babli Bouncer" will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
The film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.
Bhandarkar's last directorial was the 2017 drama "Indu Sarkar", featuring Kirti Kulhari.
