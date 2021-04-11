Babil to debut with Netflix's upcoming film 'Qala'

A first-look teaser for the upcoming film 'Qala' was released by 'Netflix' recently. An Anvitaa Dutt directorial, the film stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee and marks the acting debut of late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil.

The film is about a 'beautiful, heart-breaking story about a daughter who craves her mother's love'.

The teaser presents the cast and crew shooting the film at a vast snowy valley along with the director, actors and the crew filming using traditional cameras as well as drones. The plot of the film is being kept under wraps for now.

Earlier, Babil took to his Instagram handle and shared, "Tripti freaking Dimri is back again and a little bit of me! Also, I'm a bit skeptical about the phrase 'getting launched' because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor. From the creators of 'Bulbbul', 'Clean Slate Filmz' and Anvita Dutt, we bring you 'Qala', a 'Netflix Original' film. 'Qala' will be here soon to share the story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart."

"Mother-daughter relationships are sacred and often complicated. 'Qala' is a beautiful, heartbreaking story about a daughter who craves her mother's love. I am ecstatic to have such incredible actors on board and cannot wait for the world to discover the film with Tripti, Babil and Swastika. It is always a pleasure to partner with 'Clean Slate Filmz' and 'Netflix' as they believe in bringing to a life empowered stories like 'Bulbbul' and now 'Qala'," said the director.