Babil receives message from Irrfan's co-actor Kal

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan said that he was rendered speechless after receiving the sweetest message from the actor's 'onscreen son' and American actor Kal Penn.

Recently, Babil posted an 'Instagram' story of a message that Kal wrote to him, which was a response to a note that the youngster had sent him about Irrfan's film 'The Namesake'.

"Babil, I'm so moved that you reached out and it means so much to me to hear that story. Thank you. 'The Namesake' is the project I'm most proud of as it was the one that brought me the greatest artistic happiness and getting to work with and know your father was such a big part of that. I think I met you and your brother in Calcutta when we were filming," wrote the 'House' star.

Kal added, "I have thought of you two and your mom a lot this past year and was not sure how to get in touch to share my love and gratitude. It means so much to me that you reached you. Thank you! Let me know if you are ever in New York post-pandemic."

"What is happening? How am I supposed to write a reply when you are speechless?" captioned Babil in the 'Instagram' story.

Also starring Tabu in the lead role, 'The Namesake' was based on Jhumpa Lahiri's novel of the same name. The film depicted the struggles of a couple (Irrfan and Tabu), first-generation immigrants of Bengal to the US and their American-born kids, played by Kal Penn and Sahira Nair.