Babil on Irrfan Khan's legacy - 'Learnt to convert the pressure into motivation'

Mumbai: Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil said that though the thought of starting his film career and living up to the name of his father would scare him initially, he has learnt to put his fear to good use.

At the trailer launch event for his debut film, 'Qala', the newcomer said he wants to try his hand at all kinds of movies and characters.

"We have this illusion - we think we are in control of our journey, but we are not. I will improvise with what life throws at me. I want to explore everything, I want to do all kinds of films and play all kinds of characters," Babil told reporters.

The actor admitted that there is a certain pressure on him, but he has focused all his energies on giving his best.

"There is a lot of pressure. Two years ago, when we were shooting, at that time, the pressure was there. It would affect and scare me, but now it motivates me to do better work. The definition of pressure has changed now," he added.

Babil's father, Irrfan Khan, was one of India's finest and most versatile actors. The actor passed away at the age of 54 in 2020, two years after he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

On being asked what qualities of his late father Babil would like to have as he starts his innings in the Hindi film industry, he said, "The qualities that my father possessed went away with him. Now I will explore my qualities."

Starring Tripti Dimri in the title role, 'Qala' is touted as a heart-breaking story of 'a daughter who craves her mother's love'. Directed by Anvita Dutt and produced by Karnesh Ssharma of 'Cleanslate Filmz', 'Qala' will start streaming on 'Netflix' on December 1.