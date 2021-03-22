'Baazaar' director Sagar Sarhadi breathes last at 88

Veteran writer Sagar Sarhadi, who was known to write films like 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Silsila' and 'Chandni' died due to age-related illness at 88. He breathed his on the evening of March 21 at his residence in Sion, Mumbai, as per the statement of his filmmaker-nephew Ramesh Talwar.

"He was absolutely fine. He had no ailment. It was just age and he was not eating properly for the last few days. He should not have gone but he has," said Talwar.

Born Ganga Sagar Talwar near Abottabad city (now Pakistan), Sarhadi was already a renowned Urdu writer and playwright before he debuted in Bollywood in 1976 with Yash Chopra's romance 'Kabhi Kabhie', of which he penned the screenplay and dialogues. The Amitabh Bachchan-Rakhi film marked Sarhadi's long-standing, glorious collaboration with the late Yash Chopra.

Mourning the loss, Bollywood celebrities like Hansal Mehta, Jackie Shroff, Anubhav Sinha and Javed Akhtar took to their 'Twitter' handles to express grief over his death.

"Sagar Sarhadi, a veteran theater and film writer who wrote films like 'Kabhie Kabhie',' Noori' and directed 'Baazaar' has passed away. My heartfelt condolences are with the late bachelor's nephew Ramesh Talwar," wrote Javed Akhtar.

Hansal tweeted, "Rest in peace Sagar Sarhadi saahab."

"I will miss you. RIP," tweeted Jackie Shroff.

Poonam Dhillon commented on Jackie's post and wrote, "RIP Sagar saab. You wrote my film 'Noorie' too besides 'Kabhie Kabhie', 'Silsila' etc. You have done incredible work which will be there forever."

"RIP Sagar Sarhadi. What a legacy," tweeted Anubhav

Sinha.