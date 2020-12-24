'Baahubali: Before the Beginning' series to be re-envisioned

SS Rajamouli's famous project 'Baahubali: Before the Beginning' series got put on hold series as the streaming giant 'Netflix' was unhappy with the final outcome and the team thought it did not shape up as it was expected. Thus, the highly-anticipated series will be re-envisioned.

In 2018, 'Netflix' had announced Baahubali's live-action prequel series, which will focus on the life of Shivagami. Based on Anand Neelakantan's novel 'The Rise of Sivagami,' the two-season series featured Mrunal Thakur, Anoop Soni, and Rahul Bose in the lead roles.

A source from 'Netflix' said, "Baahubali is one of India's most beloved stories. To bring this universe to life in the scale and manner it deserves, we are re-envisioning the story along with our amazing partners. Together we want to make sure we do justice to the expansive vision, depth of storytelling and complex characters."

South Indian filmmakers Deva Katta and Praveen Sattaru directed the series. Mrunal had played the young Shivagami in the series, which got scrapped. It was wrapped up in August 2019.

According to a report, a new creative team was roped in for the show to re-write. Also, the new lead cast was under wraps.