B-Town wishes PM Modi on his 71st birthday

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to wish him. From Abhishek Bachchan, Neha Dhupia, Vivek Oberoi and others, stars poured in love on social media.

Taking to her 'Twitter' handle, Neha Dhupia tweeted, "Happy birthday to our Prime minister Narendra Modi Ji. Health and happiness sir, always."

'Manmarziyaan' star Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "'A very happy birthday to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. Wishing you a long and healthy life ahead."

Vivek posted a candid picture of Narendra Modi and wrote, "Bharat ki Sanskriti aur India ki technology ke sangam se Hindustan ko vishv guru banana waale yugpurush manniye Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi ko janmdin ki hardik shubhkamnaye. Ishvar aapko lambi aayu de aur hamesha swasth rakhe. Jai Hind."

Kangana Ranaut took to her 'Instagram' stories to wish PM Modi.

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "Wishing our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji a very happy birthday. May God bless you with long life, happiness and great health sir."

Randeep Hooda wrote, "Dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing you great health and inner peace on your 71st birthday."

"Aap ne mujhe hamesha bohot apnepan se hausla aur ashirvad diya hai.

Main aap jaisa toh nahi likh sakta lekin aaj aapko janmdin par aapko dil se aneko badhai de raha hun Narendra Modi ji. Aap swasth rahe, khush rahe, meri bhagwan se aapke liye yahi kamna hai," tweeted Akshay Kumar.