B-Town sends love to SRK on his 56th birthday

On Shah Rukh Khan's 56th birthday, Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra, Ali Fazal and others sent out love and wishes for him on social media.

Kareena took to her 'Instagram' stories and shared a photo of SRK. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Forever winning. Happy birthday, SRK."

Anushka Sharma, who has worked with SRK in several films, shared a photo and wrote, "Happy Birthday Shah Rukh! May you shine brightest always!"

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra penned a note for Shah Rukh with a photo. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Shahrukh Sir. Big love and respect always."

Karan Johar, who has been a close friend to SRK for the longest time, took to social media to share how he met him on sets of the film 'Karan Arjun'.

"I met him on the sets of 'Karan Arjun' for the first time. I tagged along with my father to hang out with Kajol. I did not realise I was going to meet a man who would go on to shape my life, my career and my very being. His charisma and intelligence are a globally known fact, but I have the privilege of witnessing his humanity and heart. He is an unmatchable father, a rock-solid husband, a loving brother and an indispensable friend. He is all that and so much more. Love you so much bhai. May every mannat of yours get answered and the abundant love you rightfully deserve keep coming your way. Happy birthday!" he wrote.

Chitrangda Singh tweeted, "You have inspired us with your grace, your charisma and your journey. May you stay blessed with more love and admiration always! Happy birthday, SRK."