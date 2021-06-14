B-Town remembers SSR on first death anniversary

Mumbai: On the first death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood personalities Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao and directors Abhishek Kapoor and Mukesh Chhabra paid tributes to their 'curious' and 'inspirational' colleague.

Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

A popular face on the Indian television courtesy the hit soap opera 'Pavitra Rishta', the late actor made his feature debut in 2013 with 'Kai Po Che!', directed by Kapoor. The duo went on to become friends, later re-teaming for 2018's 'Kedarnath'.

The director said that he is yet to come to terms with Rajput's death.

"One year today and I'm still numb," wrote Kapoor on his 'Instagram' handle.

Sushant's friend and casting director Chhabra, who directed the actor in his last cinematic outing 'Dil Bechara', shared Kapoor's sentiment.

"Nothing seems to be the same. The void you left behind remains. Here is to hope that I will see you once again. Miss you brother," he added.

Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' co-star Sanjana Sanghi shared her photo with the late actor on her 'Instagram Story' and captioned it as 'A forever void. Miss you.'

"From the stars to the things unknown, you showed me the world as I had never seen it before. I hope you have found your peace my curious sweet Sushant Singh Rajput. Om Shanti," Bhumi Pednekar wrote.

Rajput's 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star and former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande shared a montage of their pictures on the social media platform.

"This was our journey. Phir milenge chalte chalte," she captioned the video.

Pulkit Samrat, another TV actor who transitioned to films, said that Sushant's death felt like 'a personal loss'.

"You exist in the hopes and aspirations of every small-town guy who dreams of making it big someday. You exist for everyone who wants to believe that humans are capable of kindness. You exist for everyone who dares to dream. I never got to know you in this lifetime, but if we live more than once, I would want to be a part of the world again where you exist in a world that is much kinder than this one. Sushant Singh Rajput, you are missed," wrote the 'Fukrey' star.