B-Town pays homage to Pradeep Guha

Mumbai: Bollywood film producer and well-known media personality Pradeep Guha breathed his last on August 21.

Guha, who had produced Hrithik Roshan and Karisma Kapoor-starrer 'Fiza' as well as the 2008 film 'Phir Kabhi', passed away at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

The producer's wife Papia Guha and son Sanket Guha shared the news of his demise in a statement issued to the media.

"We regret to announce the sad demise of our dear Pradeep Guha. In the time of the pandemic, the family has requested to be allowed to grieve in private and will share a date for a prayer meeting in a few days. No condolence visit at home will take place due to COVID-19 restrictions. Please keep him in your prayers," read the statement of the late producer's family.

According to a hospital source, Guha, who was in his 60s, was battling cancer.

Guha was currently serving at the position of managing director at '9X Media Private Limited'.

Film personalities Manoj Bajpayee, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Subhash Ghai, Lara Dutta and Adnan Sami condoled Guha's death on social media.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about my friend passing away! May you rest in peace Pradeep," tweeted Bajpayee.

Chopra Jonas, who first met Guha during her time at the 'Miss India' pageant in 2000, said, "You were always my forever champion. Your random calls of encouragement, your zest for life and your ambition were something I have always admired so much. This loss is so personal. I will miss your voice and strength so much."

Lara Dutta said, "My dearest Pradeep, you were always the king who was the most successful queen maker. May we, your protégés, always keep your memory alive and shining bright and may you always watch over us as you have always done."

"I will never forget that car ride as you dropped me off at the airport as I left the country to represent India at the 'Miss Asia Pacific'. 'What if I lose?' I had asked you and you said, 'It will be their loss. You are a winner'," Dia Mirza recalled.

Sami lamented, "He was an incredible person and a genius at marketing! I have many fond memories with him starting from the time when he was Editor of 'Bombay Times' 20 years ago."

"Goodbye, my friend. I will always be indebted for your genuine love and support," tweeted Ghai.