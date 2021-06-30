B-Town pays homage to filmmaker Raj Kaushal

Mumbai: 'Gentle soul', 'dear friend' and 'too young to be gone' is how Arshad Warsi, Neha Dhupia, Onir and Hansal Mehta remembered filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who passed away on the early morning of June 30 following a heart attack.

The director, who was in his 50s, is known for films like 'Shaadi Ka Laddoo' and 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi'. He also produced Onir's acclaimed drama 'My Brother... Nikhil'.

"He passed away in the morning at around 4:30 am at his home. He had a heart attack," said Ronit Roy, actor and family friend of Kaushal.

Kaushal was married to actor-host Mandira Bedi. The couple has two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.

His last rites were held at Shivaji Park crematorium, Dadar. Close friends from the industry including actors Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhry and Dino Morea were present.

Warsi, who featured in Kaushal's last directorial 'Anthony Kaun Hai?' (2006) tweeted, "Today I lost a very dear friend. My condolences are with his family. I have known Raj Kaushal for years as I had done a film with him and enjoyed every minute of his company. I have never seen a frown on his face. He was always smiling. He was always there if you needed him. I will miss you brother. RIP."

"He is gone too soon. We lost filmmaker and producer Raj Kaushal. He was one of the producers of my first film 'My Brother… Nikhil'. He was one of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul," tweeted Onir.

Hansal wrote, "Awfully sad waking up to the news of our colleague Raj Kaushal's

passing away. He is too young to be gone."

"Raj, we took pictures to create more memories. I cannot believe you are not with us anymore. Mandira, my strong girl, I am at a loss for words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara. I'm shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this. RIP Raj," wrote Neha.

Boman Irani, who was shocked and saddened by the passing of Kaushal, tweeted, "May the Lord grant Mandira Bedi and the family the strength to bear this loss."