B Praak's baby dies at birth, singer says it's 'most painful phase'
Mumbai: Popular singer B Praak has revealed that his newborn baby died at the time of birth, leaving him and his wife Meera Bachan devastated.
The couple, parents to son Adabb, who will turn two years old next month, had announced their second pregnancy in April.
In a note posted on Instagram late Wednesday evening, the 36-year-old singer said they were going through their most painful phase.
"With the deepest pain, we have to announce that our newborn baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we are going through as parents. We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time," he added.
The singer is known for his Hindi chartbusters like "Teri Mitti", "Ranjha" and "Mann Bharya" among others.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Agnipath' will give rise to more disaffection in youth: BJP MP Varun...16 Jun 2022 7:01 AM GMT
Protests against 'Agnipath' scheme continue in Bihar; road, railway...16 Jun 2022 6:55 AM GMT
India fully supports strong and unified ASEAN: Jaishankar16 Jun 2022 6:51 AM GMT
Prophet row: Curfew relaxed for 3 hours in JK's Bhaderwah; situation...16 Jun 2022 6:44 AM GMT
10 people killed in 3 road accidents in MP16 Jun 2022 6:36 AM GMT