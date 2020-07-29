Ayushmann to play an athlete in Abhishek's next

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has signed another project with 'Kedarnath' director Abhishek Kapoor. The film will see the 'Andhadhun' actor play a 'cross-functional athlete' and will be a love story.

Speaking about the film, Ayushmann said, "Abhishek has a distinct voice in cinema today and I'm glad that we finally got the opportunity to work together on a project that is close to my heart. This beautiful love story will take viewers on an emotional roller-coaster ride and it is a total family entertainer."

The actor will have to undergo a major transformation for his role.

"I have never attempted a look like this on screen before and I'm already looking forward to seeing the reaction of audiences. The process is going to be intense and excruciating, but I feel that the pain will be worth it," he said.

Abhishek, too, is looking forward to the project.

"This film is special for both Ayushmann and me. We want audiences to come back to theatres and watch movies as a community. And we will spare no effort to achieve that," said the director.

Apart from this, Ayushmann also has a film with Anubhav Sinha, with whom he worked in 'Article 15'.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also announced, "It is official. After 'Mulk', 'Article 15' and 'Thappad', Anubhav Sinha will direct Ayushmann Khurrana in an action thriller [not titled yet]. Anubhav and Ayushmann reunite after the much-acclaimed and successful 'Article 15'."