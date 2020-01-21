Ayushmann to break taboos around homosexuality
Mumbai: National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is fast emerging as Bollywood's poster boy of new-age content-driven cinema, is all set return with another film that defies formula.
The trailer of his next film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is out, and it has received a big thumbs up from fans.
In the trailer, Ayushmann is seen playing a gay man in love with his neighbour, played by Jitendra Kumar. The film revolves around the two, and how they confront their family and deal with stereotypes and taboos associated with homosexuality.
Ayushmann's on screen Badhaai Ho parents Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao will also be seen in the film. In this film, they portray Jitendra's on-screen mother and father.
Sharing the trailer's link, Ayushmann tweeted: "Jeetega pyaar, maanega pura parivaar."
The trailer also gives people a dose of nostalgia, as the makers have recreated the old hit songs 'Gabru' and 'Yaar bina chain kahaan re'.
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is scheduled to release on February 21.
The film jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Production.
