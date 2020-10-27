Ayushmann replaces SSR in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

Someone in heaven must be smiling at the announcement of Abhishek Kapoor's next project which goes by the vapid title of 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. The project was meant to star late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Right after they completed 'Kedarnath', director Abhishek Kapoor and his leading man Sushant began discussing their next project. But then God had other plans as the 'Kai Po Che' star left the world on June 14. But 'Bala' star Ayushmann Khurrana took over the project.

Abhishek's journey with Sushant was most interesting as the director launched the late actor in Hindi cinema with the cult hit 'Kai Po Che'. But when Sushant refused to do Kapoor's next film 'Fitoor' as the 'PK' star did not believe in the script, the director went to Aditya Roy Kapur. 'Fitoor' was a massive flop. Then Abhishek mended his bridges with Sushant to make the hit film 'Kedarnath'.

Ayushmann does seem like an apt choice for the part, considering he hails from Chandigarh. He had announced the movie with much excitement on his 'Instagram' page. Sharing a lovely and cozy picture of himself with actor Vaani Kapoor along with director Abhishek standing beside them, he captioned the picture, "Next stop for my next film is at my hometown Chandigarh for the first time. I'm excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor co-starring Vaani Kapoor."