Ayushmann puts 'No OTT' clause

According to reports, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently wrapped up the shoot for 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', added a 'No OTT' clause to the upcoming film's contract.

As many films skipped the big screen release and opted for OTT release with the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' star made sure that his next movies will release in theatres only and this clause would help him to have a clear understanding of what he is signing.

A source said, "In today's uncertain environment, a lot of films are taking the direct to digital route and Ayushmann wants to be sure of what he is signing up for. Hence, he along with his team has devised a plan to clearly bifurcate between OTT and theatrical content before coming onboard for a film. His contract for 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' assures a theatrical release. The idea is to know what he is signing on for and decide on the content based on the medium of showcasing."

"Although 'Gulabo Sitabo' was the first film to arrive in the digital world, he is now clear on bifurcating between the two contents. While he is open to be a digital star too, he wants to know the platform of showcasing before joining the gang," informed the source.

The source further added, "Only after being on the same page regarding the release plan of 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' did he come on board the film. At this point of time, it is gearing up for a theatrical release in June."