Ayushmann Khurrana teams up with Aanand L Rai for an action film

Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been roped in by filmmaker Aanand L Rai for his next home production film titled "Action Hero".



The film, also produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, focuses on an artist's journey both in front and behind the lens.

The movie, to be directed by Anirudh Iyer, is billed as a slick actioner with an offbeat satirical sense of humour.

Khurrana, who will be seen in an action film for the first time, said he fell in love with the script.

"I absolutely loved the script of 'Action Hero' instantly. It's zany, it's fresh, it's disruptive and it has all the trappings of cinema that I have come to be known for," he said in a statement.

The 37-year-old actor said he is thrilled to be collaborating with Rai for the third time.

"We hope our track record to entertain audiences worldwide with disruptive scripts continues with 'Action Hero'. I'm also very excited to work with Bhushan Ji again. Colour Yellow and T- Series are like a second home to me," he added.

Rai said he too is equally excited about teaming up with Khurrana.

"While this is the first time that we are exploring this genre, it is the third time we will be collaborating with Ayushmann on a film. It's always a pleasure working with him and I'm quite excited to have the film go on floors," he said.

Kumar said "Action Hero" is a special film.

"Ayushmann perfectly fits the bill of the eponymous 'Action Hero' in this film. This also marks the fourth collaboration between T-Series and Ayushmann, making this even more special for everyone involved. We can't wait for it to go on floors and see him live the character," said the producer.

The film will be shot in India and the UK.

"Action Hero" is a T-Series and a Colour Yellow Production and is produced by Rai, Kumar and Krishan Kumar.