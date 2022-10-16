Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Doctor G' raises Rs 4 crore on opening day

Mumbai: Campus comedy-drama "Doctor G" has earned close to Rs 4 crore on the first day of its release, the makers announced on Saturday.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh, the film marks the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap.

Production house 'Junglee Pictures' shared the day one box office collection of the film on its official 'Twitter' page.

"Thank you for entering the sahi jagah and making Doctor G's entry to the big screens a success. 'Doctor G' crossed Rs 3.87 crore net on the first day. Thanks for all the love and support. Keep showering the (love) and watch 'Doctor G' in cinemas," the banner said in a tweet.

"Doctor G" is co-written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat and Kashyap.

Produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey, the film also stars Shefali Shah in a guest appearance.