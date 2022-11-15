Ayushmann joins Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe

Mumbai: Ayushmann Khurrana has hinted at joining filmmaker Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy universe with a movie tentatively titled 'Vampire'.

There is speculation that the franchise, which started with Amar Kaushik's 'Stree' (2018), will expand with 'Vampire', featuring Ayushmann and 'Yashoda' star Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Asked about the status of 'Vampire', Ayushmann said the makers will share an official announcement soon.

"Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik are trying to build a horror universe. It is very interesting and intriguing and it is very new for the Indian audience. So, let's see when it happens and we will have an official announcement soon," the 38-year-old actor told the top news agency.

The National Award winner previously collaborated with Vijan and Kaushik on 2019 blockbuster 'Bala'.

As per reports, 'Vampire' will be based on folklore from Rajasthan. Ayushmann will essay the role of a vampire, while Samantha will play a princess.

This will be the fourth title in the Maddock Films-backed horror-comedy universe after 'Stree', 'Roohi' and the upcoming film 'Bhediya' with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.