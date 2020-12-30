Ayushmann is excited for new projects in 2021

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is excited for his upcoming projects in 2021. The 36-year-old actor hopes that his next slate of projects will manage to pull people to the theatres.

"It has been a reflective year for me and it has made me focus on my priorities. I have been fortunate enough to read some really cracking material through the year and have managed

to handpick some unique

films which I cannot wait for audiences to see," said the 'Bala' star.

Khurrana believes that the content landscape of the cinema has been changed by the Coronavirus pandemic and that the industry needs to come up with some superlative ideas to pull people back to the theatres.

"I have been trying to normalise taboo conversations in India through my cinema and it was good to shatter a big stereotype that leading men cannot play a gay man on screen. I have strongly felt that through cinema, we could tell society to widen its gaze, to think ahead and change the nation. 'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan'

definitely did its best to spark

an important conversation

about same-sex love," said Ayushmann.