Ayesha opens up about being bullied in B'wood

Mumbai: In the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, actor Ayesha Takia claimed that she was subjected to workplace bullying and asked fans to reach out to their dear ones if they have gone through a similar experience.

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

His demise prompted many actors to open up about navigating the film industry which is infamous for favouring its own and shunning the outsiders who brave through apparent bullying within Bollywood circles.

Takia made her debut with 2004's 'Taarzan: The Wonder Car' and went on to star in films such as 'Socha Na Tha', 'Salaam-e-Ishq', 'Sunday' and 'Wanted'.

"I had personally been through many incidents of trolling and workplace bullying. I wish to spread the word about this and I want you to speak up, please, if someone is making you feel less, small or worthless," she said without taking any name.

The 34-year-old actor has been away from films since 2011's 'Mod', which reunited

her with director Nagesh Kukunoor.

"Please know that you are incredible and unique. You are meant to be here and fight for what you deserve. You are bright and different and you must not let them win. Please speak to someone. Reach out," Takia wrote.