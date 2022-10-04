Ayan plans to create 'Astraverse' along the lines of MCU

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji is unstoppable. He has now revealed his plan for the 'Astraverse', which he began with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, is similar to the 'Marvel Cinematic Universe' and that he also plans to make a web series with it.

In a recent interview, Ayan opened up about how the creation of the 'Astraverse' came to him much later and that he didn't have a plan for the trilogy as it has evolved into one now.

"The 'Astraverse' plan came to life as we were bringing 'Brahmastra Part One' to life. I didn't always have this word 'Astraverse' in mind when we first started on this project," Ayan told a leading daily.

He added, "It happened along the way. But about two years ago, when COVID-19 struck, I saw how 'Marvel' does their work in phases one, two, three and more. I had a programme for 'Phase One' of the 'Astraverse'. It involved some of the content for streaming. There is a certain kind of storytelling, which is told over nine episodes at a slightly slower pace, deeper character building, is something that gives joy."

Ayan also shared how he met the president of 'Marvel Studios', Kevin Feige and presented 'Brahmastra' to him.

"In May, 'Disney' sent me to Los Angeles to be a part of some international studio summit and I presented 'Brahmastra' over there. I met Kevin Feige there and it was wonderful," shared the 39-year-old filmmaker.

Ayan then shared his plans with the 'Astraverse' and how he wants it to branch out.