Audience is 'emotionally linked' to a film's report card: Varun

Varun Dhawan, who will soon complete 10 years in Hindi films, spoke about the success or failure of films and shows on OTT platforms. In a recent interview, the actor talked about how a film's fate is measured on streaming platforms, as, unlike the box office, there are no direct numbers with which one can gauge the response from the audience.

Varun shared with a leading entertainment news portal that 'art is subjective' and while the profits and losses from a project don't hurt anyone but the investors, the audience is 'emotionally linked' to a film's journey.

"Eventually, the profit or the loss that's going to happen is going to happen to the studio or the producer or the company that is investing in it. It doesn't really hurt anyone else. But obviously, fans and audiences are so emotionally linked to this journey and that's what they want to know," he said.

The actor shared that being on an OTT platform takes off the pressure of the box office as creators can make some risky choices.

"In a way, it's nice that there is a platform that is taking off that pressure. Otherwise, everyone who is going to make something is only going to think, 'Maybe I should make something because this will run'. You will never be able to do out-of-the-box things and create something new then," he said.

Varun seemed to be suggesting that he might star in an OTT project. He is rumoured to be starring in Raj & DK's 'Citadel' alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, but there hasn't been any announcement regarding the same.