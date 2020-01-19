Audience has always been smarter than makers

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan says at a time when the audience is exposed to different kinds of cinema at the click of a button, the onus is on the filmmakers and artistes to up their game by more than a margin.

"Audience has always been smarter than the makers. Even during my dad's time he had to be careful while making films and even now we have to be, we will always have to be careful while making our choices.

"Today the consumer has a big choice with films, TV, OTT and international films. So you are competing at a very large level, you better get it right," Varun told in an interview.

The 32-year-old actor, known for films like Main Tera Hero, the Dulhania franchise and Judwaa 2, said he considers himself as an actor of the masses. "I am a very janta (people) actor, I work for the people, I want my films to be liked. It is more important people like my films and the box-office shows that."

But Varun also has films such as Badlapur, October" and "Sui Dhaaga: Made in India" to his credits.

"Hence, I am always trying to do things differently... It was my passion as an actor that I would love to be in such films where the role is so great, you get lost into it and it will be fun to act in it. The experience has been solid as an actor."

The actor, who will next be seen in Street Dancer 3D.