Attraction between us was palpable: Bhatt

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actor Parveen Babi's affair till date remains to be one of the most controversial connections of Bollywood. The late actor reportedly suffered from mental illness and it was Mahesh Bhatt who offered to do her last rites. With Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and Mahesh's name cropping up during the investigation, once again his story with Parveen Babi has come to the limelight. In an upcoming biography on Parveen Babi by Karishma Upadhyay, the 'Sadak 2' director recalled his times with Parveen and how he got drawn to her.

Mahesh recalled that Parveen Babi was the girlfriend of his friend Kabir Bedi. However, their relationship hit rock bottom. After her trip to London, the actor was trying to rebuild her career and called producer Mahesh Bhatt home for a casual chat. That was when their story began. Recalling that there was gloom around Parveen Babi, an excerpt from the book mentioned Mahesh Bhatt, "That evening started off [with] two friends catching up but the conversation kept getting deeper and the silences got comfortable. The attraction between us was palpable."

Another incident that the filmmaker opened up about was when he realised that something was wrong with Parveen Babi.

"Here she was, curled up on the floor like a beast in one corner of the room. She was still in her film costume. She was holding a knife and it was the knife she used at the breakfast table," read an excerpt.

As Mahesh Bhatt walked up to her, Parveen Babi stated that 'they tried to kill me' and named Amitabh Bachchan.

"You do not know because you are an innocent man. They are going to drop the chandelier on me," she had told Mahesh Bhatt.