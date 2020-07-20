'At least Deepika had sense to decline an award'

In a recent interview, Kangana Ranaut exposed quite a few ugly truths about Bollywood's A-listers and their attitude towards outsiders while speaking about Sushant Singh Rajput's sad demise. She came forward to talk about the support she got from Sushant when no one else had her back.

In the interview she said, "He must've gotten scared seeing how they humilated me at IIFA, London".

Kangana opened up a discussion about the unfair practice of baseless nomination and selection without merit. She acknowledged that Deepika atleast had the sense to not accept the award when she got it for 'Happy New Year' and had accepted that 'Queen' performance was better, but Alia had no shame in accepting an award for main lead for a 10-minute role in 'Gully Boy'.

In a rather feisty discussion, she claimed that Mahesh Bhatt has never been her mentor instead it was Anurag Basu who found her.

She talked about how her choice of films was always based on the strength of a script and said, "If I wanted money and fame I would have worked with Salman and Aamir by doing this I am making more enemies than friends."

Kangana said she was ready for a panel discussion with exhibitors and produces on the topic of nepotism as this is not a battle.