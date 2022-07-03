Assamese actor Kishor Das passes away after battle with cancer
Popular Assamese actor Kishor Das breathed his last on Saturday. The actor was battling cancer for almost one year. The 30-year-old died in a Chennai hospital where he was undergoing treatment since March this year. As per reports, he also had tested positive for Covid-19.
Kishor Das was known for his work in television shows like Bidhata, Bandhun and Nedekha fagun that aired on Guwahati-based regional channels. The late actor was last seen in an Assamese movie titled Dada Tumi Dusto Bor.
As soon as the news was shared, his fans and friends from the industry mourned the loss. Actor Barsha Rani Bishaya wrote, "Rest in peace ! Om Shanti." Meghranjani Medhi shared a picture of the actor with a caption that read, "Gone too soon brother." She also mentioned that Kishor was "an excellent actor from our fraternity who fought till his last breath." She also wrote a message for the actor, which read, "You will be one of the brightest star ⭐ in the sky. We all will miss you."
Assam's politician Atul Bora shared he is "deeply saddened" by the passing away of Kishor Das. "Deeply saddened by the untimely passing away of popular actor Kishor Das. I visited him while he was undergoing treatment in Guwahati. Never thought that he would leave us so soon. I pray to God for peace of his soul and extend my condolences to the bereaved family and friends," he tweeted. Politician Ajanta Neog extended her deepest condolences to the bereaved family. "Deeply Saddened to hear about the death of Kishor Das, a very popular actor from Assam. The untimely demise of the actor of such talent is a huge loss to the cultural arena. I extend my deepest condolences to his bereaved family and fans. May his soul rest in Peace," she mentioned on Twitter.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Next 30-40 years will be era of BJP: Amit Shat at party's national...3 July 2022 1:45 PM GMT
SC judge who heard Nupur's plea bats for mandatory regulation of...3 July 2022 12:45 PM GMT
PM Modi calls for 'fulfilment of all' instead of 'appeasement'...3 July 2022 12:44 PM GMT
Amravati chemist murder case: 'Mastermind' gets police custody till...3 July 2022 12:42 PM GMT
Take steps against office-bearers of rifle clubs possessing more than...3 July 2022 12:37 PM GMT