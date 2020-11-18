'Asif Basra's suicide case is a matter of investigation'

Jab We Met' star Asif Basra died by suicide at the age of 53. As many actors talked about Basra's sudden demise, actor Gajendra Chauhan, who is known for playing the role of Yudhishthira in the historical television series 'Mahabharat' opened up how he felt that the

late actor's suicide case was a matter of probe.

Gajendra expressed his feeling after understanding about Asif's sudden death. Talking about it, the senior actor said, "It is a very sad incident as he was a great actor. Asif had worked in movies like 'Black Friday', 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' and many others."

Chauhan also mentioned that Basra had made his 'Artistes Association' card back in 2017 and it was he who got it made for him.

The senior actor also spoke about how Asif Basra was living in Himachal Pradesh for the past six years. He then opened about how an artiste's death leaves a vacuum and added, "An artist leaves vacuum after his/her death. His suicide case is a matter of investigation and let his soul rest in peace." He also mentioned that Basra was meant to work more and said his presence will always be felt.