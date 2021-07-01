Ashwiny to launch debut novel 'Mapping Love'

Talent powerhouse Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is all set to don the hat of a fictional writer with her first novel 'Mapping Love', which will hit the bookstores on August 1, 2021. The book was to launch on May 21 instead, but the filmmaker decided to push the launch of the book on to a later date due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19.



Speaking about the book, Ashwiny shared, "I'm filled with unexplained emotions of stillness and nervousness. I discovered that I enjoyed the process of writing in solitude ever since I embarked upon this journey of writing my first ever novel. Until now, this story was just mine, but now the time has come to share it with the world. I have written it with all my heart putting each word to paper visualising a world. I cannot wait to see how my audience and readers react to 'Mapping Love'."

Taking to social media, the advertiser turned filmmaker gave the good news along with a heartfelt video.

In the caption, she wrote, "Gratitude. 'Mapping Love', my debut novel, releases on August 1, 2021. Preorder on 'Amazon' is available now."

'Mapping Love' is a labour of love of Ashwiny, in which she has carefully threaded a story, which will hit the very core of the reader, much like her films like 'Panga' and 'Nil Battey Sannata'.

The 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' director is also all set to debut in the OTT space with Sony Liv's 'Faadu'. The multi-faceted filmmaker is also working on the life story of Mr Narayana Murthy, the founder of 'Infosys' and his wife, Sudha Murthy. By the looks of it, the filmmaker is all set to treat the audiences with a series of heartwarming content, leaving all in great awe of her.